Reference Against Judges A Legal Matter: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:39 PM

Reference against judges a legal matter: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan while declaring reference against judges a legal matter said that lawyers should support government on its reforms agenda for strengthening judicial system

Special advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan while declaring reference against judges a legal matter said that lawyers should support government on its reforms agenda for strengthening judicial system.

In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PTI is and will be on the forefront in the struggle for independence of judiciary and rule of law.She said reference against judges is a legal matter that should be handled by respected judges of Supreme Judicial Council.Lawyer of Pakistan are the pioneers of protection of democracy and rule of law.She said lawyers should support PTI in its reforms agenda for strengthening judicial system.

