Reference against judges a legal matter: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Special advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan while declaring reference against judges a legal matter said that lawyers should support government on its reforms agenda for strengthening judicial system.

