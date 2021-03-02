Reference against Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Mar 9

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 9, on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to lawyers strike in line of demolition of their illegal chambers around F-8 Kachehri.