Reference Against Khaqan Abbasi Adjourned Till Feb 22

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 06:42 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 22, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the absence of prosecution witnesses.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other co-accused appeared before the court.

