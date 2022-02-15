Reference against Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Feb 22

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 22, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 22, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the absence of prosecution witnesses.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other co-accused appeared before the court.