Reference against Mandviwala adjourned till March 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Kidney Hills graft reference against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned case against deputy chairman senate without the proceeding due to the lawyers strike.

Saleem Mandviwala, Ijaz Haroon, Abdul Qayum and other accused appeared before the court.

The court marked attendances of the accused and adjourned the case till March 5.