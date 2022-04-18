UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Mandviwala Adjourned Till May 5

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 06:14 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 5, in Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 5, in Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The cross examination with the prosecution witnesses couldn't be made this day due to the absence of defence lawyers.

