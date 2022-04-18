Reference against Mandviwala adjourned till May 5

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 5, in Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 5, in Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The cross examination with the prosecution witnesses couldn't be made this day due to the absence of defence lawyers.