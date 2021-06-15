UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Mehtab Abbasi Adjourned Till June 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:53 PM

Reference against Mehtab Abbasi adjourned till June 28

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned reference till June 28, against former advisor on aviation and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned reference till June 28, against former advisor on aviation and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference regarding misuse of powers filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Mehtab Abbasi and others.

The court expressed annoyance over absence of the witness and instructed him to ensure his appearance on next date of hearing. The hearing of the case then adjourned without further proceedings.

The five accused including Abbasi had filed acquittal pleas in the case and court had reserved the judgment in it.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz June PIA Court

Recent Stories

Sindh earmarks Rs.15.26bn for Agriculture

47 seconds ago

Qatari envoy calls on Air Chief

48 seconds ago

Sindh govt allocates Rs.18.57 bn for Social Welfar ..

50 seconds ago

Rs.571.975m allocated for Women Development Depart ..

51 seconds ago

MCCI demands govt of abolishing FBR section 203 A

5 minutes ago

Govt announces purchase of tobacco crop

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.