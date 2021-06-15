Reference against Mehtab Abbasi adjourned till June 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned reference till June 28, against former advisor on aviation and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference regarding misuse of powers filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Mehtab Abbasi and others.

The court expressed annoyance over absence of the witness and instructed him to ensure his appearance on next date of hearing. The hearing of the case then adjourned without further proceedings.

The five accused including Abbasi had filed acquittal pleas in the case and court had reserved the judgment in it.