Reference against Mehtab Abbasi adjourned till Sept 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 13, on illegal appointment reference in PIA against former advisor on aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi.

The court issued bailable arrest warrants against co-accused ex-CEO PIA Musharraf Rasool on his absence and instructed him to ensure his attendance on next hearing.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and witness Jamil Ahmed appeared before the court of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. The defence lawyer would conduct cross examination with witness on next date of hearing.