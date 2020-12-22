UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Pervaiz Ashraf Adjourned Till Jan 6

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Jan 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 6, on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in rental power projects references.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on acquittal pleas on graft references moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned hearing on the case due to absence of NAB prosecutor.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed the indictment of former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others till January 19, in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority. The defence lawyer informed the court that accused Basharat Hassan could not appear due to he infected by coronavirus. The court adjourned hearing without proceeding due to incomplete attendance of the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Shaukat Aziz January Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

56 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

1 hour ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

2 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.