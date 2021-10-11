Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till October 27, in Reshman and Gulf power projects corruption reference against ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed could not appear before the court.

At this, the hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding.