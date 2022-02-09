Reference against Raja Pervaiz adjourned till Feb 22

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday postponed the decision on acquittal plea of a co-accused Shahid Rafi in Nodero-II Power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday postponed the decision on acquittal plea of a co-accused Shahid Rafi in Nodero-II Power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing of the case till February 22, on the matter.

The decision would likely to be announced on next date.

Meanwhile AC-III adjourned hearing on reference till March 7, against Omni Group's Head Khawaja Anwar Majeed.

The court also served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of two accused including Ghulam Mustafa and Faraz Ahmed.

The reference had alleged the accused for embezzlement worth Rs346 million in funds allocated for the sugarcane growers.