UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Raja Pervaiz Adjourned Till Feb 22

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Reference against Raja Pervaiz adjourned till Feb 22

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday postponed the decision on acquittal plea of a co-accused Shahid Rafi in Nodero-II Power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday postponed the decision on acquittal plea of a co-accused Shahid Rafi in Nodero-II Power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing of the case till February 22, on the matter.

The decision would likely to be announced on next date.

Meanwhile AC-III adjourned hearing on reference till March 7, against Omni Group's Head Khawaja Anwar Majeed.

The court also served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of two accused including Ghulam Mustafa and Faraz Ahmed.

The reference had alleged the accused for embezzlement worth Rs346 million in funds allocated for the sugarcane growers.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf February March Million Court

Recent Stories

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotm ..

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotment of hostel rooms

3 minutes ago
 Security Forces kill terrorist Abu Darda in Shewa, ..

Security Forces kill terrorist Abu Darda in Shewa, N Waziristan fire exchange

3 minutes ago
 PML-Q is govt's ally, will support it in any case: ..

PML-Q is govt's ally, will support it in any case: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Confirms US May Still Ask Him t ..

Russian Ambassador Confirms US May Still Ask Him to Leave Over Visa-Related Tens ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian-Libyan Commission to Meet in April After 2 ..

Russian-Libyan Commission to Meet in April After 20-Year Hiatus - Libyan Oil Min ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of per ..

PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of performance: Zartaj

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>