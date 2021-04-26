UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Robina Khalid Adjourned Till May 20

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till May 20

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned Lok Virsa corruption reference till May 20, against PPP's leader Robina Khalid and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned Lok Virsa corruption reference till May 20, against PPP's leader Robina Khalid and others.

The hearing of the graft reference was adjourned without further proceeding due to leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till May 3, in Safa Gold Mall reference against officers of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The court adjourned hearing of the case as the prosecution witness didn't bring the relevant record.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption May Gold Capital Development Authority Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Tokyo 2020 defends request for Olympic nurses as v ..

29 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Denies 'Let Bodies Pile' Comment ..

31 seconds ago

US Desire for Global Dominance May Stoke Confronta ..

32 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court rampage case: ATC extends 2 f ..

34 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

39 seconds ago

Berlin Calls Moscow's Decision to Partly Restrict ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.