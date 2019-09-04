Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till Sep 27

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 27, on a NAB reference against PPP 's senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to alleged corruption in Lok Virsa funds.

Duty Judge Jawad Abbas heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). All accused appeared before the court during hearing.

However, the court adjourned hearing without any proceeding due to leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had nominated Senator Robina Khalid and other accused for allegedly gulping up Rs 30 million of Lok Virsa funds.