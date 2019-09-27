Reference against Robina Khalid and others adjourned till Oct 28

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned hearing on a corruption reference till October 28, against PPP's Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Rs30 millions in Lok Virsa funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned hearing on a corruption reference till October 28, against PPP's Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Rs30 millions in Lok Virsa funds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to the absence of prosecution witness in the case. Senator Robina Khalid and other accused appeared before the court.

The NAB Rawalpindi had filed a corruption reference against Robina Khalid, Senator and ex-chief executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd, Mazhar-u-Islam, Ex-executive Director Lok Virsa Dr.

Tabinda Zafar, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa.

The reference stated that Mazhar-u-Islam by misusing his authority, extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with Robina Khalid and Dr. Tabinda Zafar. The accused gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders and also failed to deposit the 50 per cent profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs30.13 million.