UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Sardar Mehtab Adjourned Till Nov 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:41 PM

Reference against Sardar Mehtab adjourned till Nov 5

Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 5, in a reference against former advisor civil aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 5, in a reference against former advisor civil aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airline.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, Sohail Arif, Prosecutor NAB and witness Jamil appeared in the court while witness Jamil could not be cross-examined due to non-availability of counsel for co-accused Irfan Elahi. The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.

Meanwhile, a lower court summoned all the accused at the next hearing for the indictment in the judge video scandal. Accused Mian Tariq, Nadir Khan,Hunza Arif and others appeared before the court during the hearing.

The court summoned all the accused for the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till November 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Scandal November All Court

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

7 minutes ago
 Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty to Killing 17 P ..

Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty to Killing 17 People in 2018 Florida School M ..

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Reforms, Changes in Government Underwa ..

Taliban Say Reforms, Changes in Government Underway - Delegation

5 minutes ago
 Paris to Announce Retaliatory Measures in Fisherie ..

Paris to Announce Retaliatory Measures in Fisheries Dispute With UK by End of We ..

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Format Meeting Participants Divided on New ..

Moscow Format Meeting Participants Divided on New Afghan Gov't Composition - Off ..

5 minutes ago
 Three ICE factories sealed, one woman among four a ..

Three ICE factories sealed, one woman among four accused held

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.