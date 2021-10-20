Reference against Sardar Mehtab adjourned till Nov 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 5, in a reference against former advisor civil aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 5, in a reference against former advisor civil aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airline.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, Sohail Arif, Prosecutor NAB and witness Jamil appeared in the court while witness Jamil could not be cross-examined due to non-availability of counsel for co-accused Irfan Elahi. The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.

Meanwhile, a lower court summoned all the accused at the next hearing for the indictment in the judge video scandal. Accused Mian Tariq, Nadir Khan,Hunza Arif and others appeared before the court during the hearing.

The court summoned all the accused for the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till November 25.