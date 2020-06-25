UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Senator Robina Adjourned Till July 20

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:25 AM

Reference against senator Robina adjourned till July 20

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Lok Virsa corruption reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others till July 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Lok Virsa corruption reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others till July 20.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted today's hearing and adjourned the case without further proceeding.

The accused had caused a loss to national exchequer worth Rs. 30 million due to corruption.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption July Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.