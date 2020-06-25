Reference against senator Robina adjourned till July 20

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Lok Virsa corruption reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others till July 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Lok Virsa corruption reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others till July 20.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted today's hearing and adjourned the case without further proceeding.

The accused had caused a loss to national exchequer worth Rs. 30 million due to corruption.