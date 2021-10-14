Reference against senator Rubina adjourned till Nov 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 2, in Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP's senator Rubina Khalid and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the absence of NAB prosecutor.

The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to senator Rubina Khalid in the case as she told the judge that she was infected by COVID-19.