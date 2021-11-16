Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Nov 23

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 23, in LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with his lawyer barrister Zafarullah.

At the outset of hearing, Abbasi's lawyer gave references of various courts' verdicts and adopted the stance that the NAB had only leveled allegations against his client so far.

He said the then ECC and cabinet had given approval for extension in LNG project.

The arguments were continued when the court adjourned hearing on the case till next date.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing till December 7, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against senator Robina Khalid and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding.

