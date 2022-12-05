Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till December 20.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the non-availability of the judge.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan had left the charge of his office after the completion of his appointment period and the new appointment on the slot was still awaited.

The reference had named Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others as accused.

Talking to newsmen outside the court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that this so-called system of accountability should be ended up as it aimed only at disrespecting the politicians.

He said that he had given 70 attendances here and the court could have decided the case if there was something solid in it.

He said that NAB had not leveled allegations of corruption against him, adding that former chairman NAB Javed Iqbal had caused a huge loss to the country.