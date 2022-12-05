UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Adjourned

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till December 20.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the non-availability of the judge.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan had left the charge of his office after the completion of his appointment period and the new appointment on the slot was still awaited.

The reference had named Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others as accused.

Talking to newsmen outside the court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that this so-called system of accountability should be ended up as it aimed only at disrespecting the politicians.

He said that he had given 70 attendances here and the court could have decided the case if there was something solid in it.

He said that NAB had not leveled allegations of corruption against him, adding that former chairman NAB Javed Iqbal had caused a huge loss to the country.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi December Court

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

3 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

3 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

5 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.