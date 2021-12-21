Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Jan 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 4, on LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mifta Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan and other accused appeared before court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyers including Barrister Qasim Abbasi and Barrister Zafarullah requested the court to adjourn case hearing till next date.

The court asked the two lawyers to conduct their cross examination with witness Farhan Umer tomorrow and also adjourned further hearing till January 4.