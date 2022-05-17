UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Adjourned Till May 24

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till May 24

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 24, in LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 24, in LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others appeared before the court.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to the absence of prosecution witness.

