Open Menu

Reference Against Sharjeel Memon, Others Adjourned Till Aug 4

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Reference against Sharjeel Memon, others adjourned till Aug 4

The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a reference against Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon and others till August 4

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a reference against Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon and others till August 4.

Sharjeel Memon and others appeared in the court in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The court observed that the Supreme Court had directed to complete the trial within 6 months. However, it adjourned the hearing due to the non-appearance of one of the accused, with the directive that all the accused should appear before it on the next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Supreme Court Sharjeel Memon National Accountability Bureau Information Minister August All Court

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

8 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

8 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

8 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

8 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

9 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

8 minutes ago
Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

8 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

8 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

8 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

8 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

17 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan