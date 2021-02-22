UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Shaukat Aziz Adjourned Till Mar 10

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Reference against Shaukat Aziz adjourned till Mar 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till March 10, on a reference pertaining to illegal appointment against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without proceeding due to the absence of lawyers.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court had already declared Shaukat Aziz as proclaimed offender in this case.

Meanwhile, the same court granted time to NAB till March 15, to file supplementary reference pertaining to corruption in Workers Welfare Fund against former secretary Iftikhar Raheem.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shaukat Aziz Lawyers Same March Court

Recent Stories

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

9 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

21 minutes ago

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

21 minutes ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

21 minutes ago

3,451 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in pa ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.