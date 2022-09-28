Reference against Sindh CM adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing in Noriabad Power Project and money laundering reference against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah till October 17.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court granted one-time exemption from hearing to Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The NAB couldn't submit its answer in petitions against the reference at this the court adjourned further hearing into the matter till next date.