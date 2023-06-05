UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Sindh CM Adjourned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Reference against Sindh CM adjourned

The Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on Monday granted a one-time exemption Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from appearance and adjourned the hearing of reference against him pertaining to the Nooriabad Power project till June 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on Monday granted a one-time exemption Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from appearance and adjourned the hearing of reference against him pertaining to the Nooriabad Power project till June 23.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Syed Murad Ali Shah's lawyer filed a request seeking a one-time exemption from attendance for his client, which was granted by the court.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Islamabad Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau June Murad Ali Shah From Court

Recent Stories

Farmer facilitation centres to be set up at tehsil ..

Farmer facilitation centres to be set up at tehsil level: CS

1 minute ago
 At Least 16 Died, 35 Got Poisoning From Alcohol in ..

At Least 16 Died, 35 Got Poisoning From Alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region - G ..

1 minute ago
 Hina meets members of Norway's parliamentary body ..

Hina meets members of Norway's parliamentary body on foreign affairs

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Minister Calls Situation With Bomb Shelt ..

Ukrainian Minister Calls Situation With Bomb Shelters in Kiev 'Critical'

2 minutes ago
 Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation A ..

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Rus ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - ..

Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - Statistics Authority

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.