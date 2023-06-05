Reference against Sindh CM adjourned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on Monday granted a one-time exemption Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from appearance and adjourned the hearing of reference against him pertaining to the Nooriabad Power project till June 23.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Syed Murad Ali Shah's lawyer filed a request seeking a one-time exemption from attendance for his client, which was granted by the court.