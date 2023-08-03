Reference against Sindh CM Sindh transferred to Anti-Corruption Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday declared the Nooriabad power project against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah beyond its jurisdiction and transferred it to the Anti-Corruption Court Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict regarding maintainability of the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sindh CM and others. The court had previously reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents at length.

The court stated that the reference did not fall in jurisdiction of accountability court after the amendments in the NAB Ordinance.