Reference Against Toqeer Sadiq Adjourned
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on reference till April 12, against former chairman OGRA Toqeer Sadiq and others.
The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to non-availability of AC-I judge.
Meanwhile, the hearing on Asif Ali Zardari's case against confiscation of his Clifton house was also adjourned without proceeding.