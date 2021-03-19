Reference against Toqeer Sadiq adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on reference till April 12, against former chairman OGRA Toqeer Sadiq and others.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to non-availability of AC-I judge.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Asif Ali Zardari's case against confiscation of his Clifton house was also adjourned without proceeding.