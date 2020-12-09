Reference against Toqeer Sadiq adjourned till Dec 16

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 16, in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) corruption reference against former chairman Toqeer Sadiq.

AC-I Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned hearing in the case without further proceeding.

Meanwhile AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali summoned NAB investigation officer to submit report regarding foreigner accused in a reference pertaining to railways' land against Javed Ashraf Qazi and other. The court adjourned the case till January 7.