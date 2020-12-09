UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Toqeer Sadiq Adjourned Till Dec 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Reference against Toqeer Sadiq adjourned till Dec 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 16, in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) corruption reference against former chairman Toqeer Sadiq.

AC-I Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned hearing in the case without further proceeding.

Meanwhile AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali summoned NAB investigation officer to submit report regarding foreigner accused in a reference pertaining to railways' land against Javed Ashraf Qazi and other. The court adjourned the case till January 7.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority January December Court

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

13 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

39 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

17 seconds ago

Accused died in police custody lahore

19 seconds ago

Scientists should come up with significant researc ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.