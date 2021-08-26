Reference against Toqeer Sadiq adjourned till Sept 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned hearing till September 1, on Rs52 billion corruption reference in OGRA against its ex-chief Toqeer Sadiq.

The defence lawyer continued its cross examination with prosecution witness Muhammad Altaf and Muhammad Ijaz during the hearing.

After this, the court adjourned the case till next date. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.