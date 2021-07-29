UrduPoint.com
Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till Aug 18

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till August 18.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Irfan Bhola presented some missing documents to the court regarding the reference and prayed it to make the same as part of the case record.

However, the defence lawyer Sheraz Rajper opposed the request and said that no documents could be filed after submission of reference.

Meanwhile, the court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group's Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on their lawyers' request.

The court instructed the NAB witness Ahsan Aslam to appear on next hearing and adjourned the Park lane reference till August 18. The same court adjourned the Pink Residency reference till August 16.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by the anti graft body against former president Asif Zardari and other co-accused.

