UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till Nov 25

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 25, on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge stated that the court could not take up this case today due to the Liquified Natural Gas reference's hearing.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president and other accused.

The judge asked Farouk H. Naek that why he was not attending the court proceedings to this he answered that he had been busy in elections of Sindh High Court Bar Association.

The court then adjourned hearing in the matter till November 25, without further proceeding.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Money November Gas From Court

Recent Stories

Disappointed Sami Aslam decides to withdraw from Q ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 932 recove ..

30 minutes ago

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

32 minutes ago

US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

56 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

60 minutes ago

MoHAP joins HCFL alliance to promote AI, innovatio ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.