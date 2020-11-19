Reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 25, on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge stated that the court could not take up this case today due to the Liquified Natural Gas reference's hearing.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president and other accused.

The judge asked Farouk H. Naek that why he was not attending the court proceedings to this he answered that he had been busy in elections of Sindh High Court Bar Association.

The court then adjourned hearing in the matter till November 25, without further proceeding.