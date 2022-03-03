UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Zardari, Gilani Adjourned Till Mar 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 14, in toshakhana reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari and ex-Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asgahr Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the absence of defence lawyer Farouk H. Naek.

The court, however, granted one day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his application.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam khan adjourned hearing without proceeding till March 24, against former Secretary Interior Shahid Rafi in reference pertaining illegal allotment of plot allocated for the families of martyred of police.

