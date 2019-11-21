UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Filed Against Director, Five Others For Massive Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Reference filed against Director, five others for massive corruption

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference in the Accountability Court against the Director, Deputy Director, two Assistant Directors of Director Development Office Quetta and a contractor for massive corruption which caused millions of rupees losses to the national exchequer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference in the Accountability Court against the Director, Deputy Director, two Assistant Directors of Director Development Office Quetta and a contractor for massive corruption which caused millions of rupees losses to the national exchequer.

As per NAB investigation, the officers of Director Development Office in connivance with each other illegally awarded contracts of six water scheme approved for Hazara Town area of the Quetta City to the dearer and nearer ones causing huge loss to the national kitty, said press release issued here on Thursday.

After accumulating the concrete and irrefutable evidence against all accused in the scam, NAB Balochistan filed reference in the Accountability Court Quetta against Mohammad Arif Baloch, Director, Director Development Office, Deputy Director Technical Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Hameed and Abdul Nabi Assistant Directors and Ejaz Ahmed contractor.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Water All Million Court

Recent Stories

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos t ..

8 minutes ago

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

10 minutes ago

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

US documentary film Cheff Flynn screened at IAF-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Former VP FPCCI urges business community to vote f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.