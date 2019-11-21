Reference filed against Director, five others for massive corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference in the Accountability Court against the Director, Deputy Director, two Assistant Directors of Director Development Office Quetta and a contractor for massive corruption which caused millions of rupees losses to the national exchequer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference in the Accountability Court against the Director, Deputy Director, two Assistant Directors of Director Development Office Quetta and a contractor for massive corruption which caused millions of rupees losses to the national exchequer.

As per NAB investigation, the officers of Director Development Office in connivance with each other illegally awarded contracts of six water scheme approved for Hazara Town area of the Quetta City to the dearer and nearer ones causing huge loss to the national kitty, said press release issued here on Thursday.

After accumulating the concrete and irrefutable evidence against all accused in the scam, NAB Balochistan filed reference in the Accountability Court Quetta against Mohammad Arif Baloch, Director, Director Development Office, Deputy Director Technical Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Hameed and Abdul Nabi Assistant Directors and Ejaz Ahmed contractor.

Further probe was underway.