Reference filed against employees of accounts office for massive corruption

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference against the employees of the District Accounts Office Dera Allah Yar and others for massive corruption in the official accounts.

As per investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan, accused Mohammad Hashim, the Assistant Computer Operator District Accounts Office Dera Allah Yar in connivance with his accomplices, draw salary and pension amount illegally by showing his wife, driver and others were employees of the different government departments. Later, he transferred amount in his own accounts. Hence, all accounts of the accused were seized.

NAB Balochistan after completing its investigation filed a reference against seven accused including Mohammad Hashim, Assistant Computer Operation under the Accountability and Anti-Money Laundering Act.