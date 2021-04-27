UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Filed Against Former President Asif Ali Zardari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:29 PM

Reference filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari

The Reports say that a person Mushtaq Ahmad has also been accused in  embezzlement case  of Rs8 billion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) A reference was moved to an accountability court against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari over embezzlement of Rs8 billion on Tuesday.

According to a local tv, former president Asif Ali Zardari and a man namely Mushtaq Ahmed were named as accused in the reference.

The concerned authorities told that an illegal transaction was carried out between Mushtaq Ahmed and private society.

Mushtaq Ahmed was also present at the airport when model Ayyan Ali was arrested.

The model who was also accused in this case was in UAE for last couple of years and did not return to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Ayyan Ali UAE Man TV Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Airport Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

22 seconds ago

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

13 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

45 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

48 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

17 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.