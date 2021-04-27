Reference filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari

(@fidahassanain)

The Reports say that a person Mushtaq Ahmad has also been accused in embezzlement case of Rs8 billion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) A reference was moved to an accountability court against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari over embezzlement of Rs8 billion on Tuesday.

According to a local tv, former president Asif Ali Zardari and a man namely Mushtaq Ahmed were named as accused in the reference.

The concerned authorities told that an illegal transaction was carried out between Mushtaq Ahmed and private society.

Mushtaq Ahmed was also present at the airport when model Ayyan Ali was arrested.

The model who was also accused in this case was in UAE for last couple of years and did not return to Pakistan.