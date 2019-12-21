Reference filed against Justice Waqar in Supreme Judicial Council

(@imziishan)

A reference has been filed against Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth in the Supreme Judicial Council

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) A reference has been filed against Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth in the Supreme Judicial Council.The reference has been filed against PHC chief for his judgment against Pervez Musharraf, former dictator.

Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi filed the reference against Waqar Ahmed.

The applicant, in his reference, took stance that Justice Waqar Ahmed decision is unconstitutional, un-Islamic, inhuman, and based on personal biases.Akhtar Naqvi while requesting the SJC to nullify the judgment appealed the Council for taking action against him.