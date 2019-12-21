UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Filed Against Justice Waqar In Supreme Judicial Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Reference filed against Justice Waqar in Supreme Judicial Council

A reference has been filed against Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth in the Supreme Judicial Council

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) A reference has been filed against Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth in the Supreme Judicial Council.The reference has been filed against PHC chief for his judgment against Pervez Musharraf, former dictator.

Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi filed the reference against Waqar Ahmed.

The applicant, in his reference, took stance that Justice Waqar Ahmed decision is unconstitutional, un-Islamic, inhuman, and based on personal biases.Akhtar Naqvi while requesting the SJC to nullify the judgment appealed the Council for taking action against him.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Pervez Musharraf Dictator

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Eurobond Debt to Russia Unrelated to Gas ..

44 seconds ago

India protests rage on as death toll rises to 21

5 minutes ago

Thousands of People Take to Street in Taiwan's Kao ..

5 minutes ago

Governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority ..

5 minutes ago

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao calls for enhancing trade ..

5 minutes ago

Year 2019 terms satisfactory for Pakistan in sport ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.