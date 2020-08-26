Reference held to pay rich tributes to trilingual writer Nazir Bhatti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Speakers paid rich tributes to a senior trilingual writer from Peshawar, Nazir Bhati, who passed away recently in his early 80s.

They were speaking at a condolence reference arranged by the Gandhara Hindko Board at the Gandhara Hindko Academy in memory of the eminent octogenarian literatus who authored books, wrote screenplays, film stories and produced movies apart from contributing columns to newspapers.

A known lyricist, Syed Saeed Gillani, presided over the function. Senior writer and intellectual specializing in Sufi poetry, Iqbal Sikandar, was the chief guest.

A broadcaster and Joint Secretary of the board, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, facilitated the proceedings of the programme.

The speakers talked about the life and achievements of late Nazir Bhatti who left this world for eternity on July 26, last month, after serving Hindko, Pashto and urdu through his books, screenwriting and productions.

Hindko language research scholar, Muhammad Ziauddin, said late Nazir Bhatti was a veteran writer from Peshawar selflessly served three languages.

"Late Nazir Bhatti sahib had command over Hindko, Pashto and Urdu languages and earned a name by contributing to the literature all of them," explained Ziauddin, who is the general secretary of the board, chief of the executive committee of the Hindko Academy and has 21 books and publications to his credit.

The writer said the Gandhara Hindko Board was proud of publishing 15 Hindko books of late Nazir Bhatti from the Gandhara Hindko Academy platform.

"The novel "Sham-e-Alm" (Evening of grief) was among those publications which recently won a national literary award," said Ziauddin while mentioning the book penned by the late writer which highlighted the April 23, 1930 massacre carried out by the British security forces at Qissa Khwani in Peshawar.

Gandhara Hindko Academy Director Muhammad Aadil and its Research Officer Ali Awais said late Nazir Bhatti was generous to share his knowledge with others, especially juniors.

They said the academy acknowledged the great literary and cultural services of the late writer by dedicating to him a special volume of its regular journal, "Hindkowan Surkhel (Hindkowan luminaries).

A senior lyric writer, Syed Saeed Gillani, a close friend of Nazir Bhatti, in his address talked about his early days of life with the late writer and his contributions to the cinema.

He said the late writer penned stories for 29 Pashto, Urdu and Hindko movies, adding most of the films had proved a great success on the box office.

Syed Saeed Gillani said late Nazir Bhatti wrote stories for 21 Pashto, seven Urdu and one Hindko films.

Najibullah Anjum, Bushra Farukh and Aziz Aijaz talked about the contributions of Nazir Bhatti to television and stage.

They said late Nazir Bhatti made immense contributions to Hindko, Urdu and Pashto languages on the small screen, the main chunk being in Hindko, his mother language.

They said the total number of drama serials written by Nazir Bhatti was 36, adding 19 were in Hindko, 14 in Urdu and three in Pashto.

The speakers said he wrote scripts for 14 stage plays -- eight in Urdu, four in Pashto and two in Hindko.

Tassawar Hussain Bukhari, Waseem Shahid, Sikandar Hayat Sikandar and Zulfiqar Bhatti (son of late Nazir Bhatti) also expressed views on the occasion.

A video documentary prepared by the Hindko Academy was screened at the function which highlighted various aspects of the life of the late writer and put a spotlight on his contributions.