Reference in mlns of rupee embezzled wheat bags filed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against Bashir Ahmed Abro, District Food Controller/ incharge PRC Sariab over embezzlement of wheat bags worth millions of rupee.

Probe into the wheat embezzlement revealed that Mr.Bashir Abro during his posting as DFC/Incharge PRS Sariab, Quetta Zone received over seven lakh bags of fresh sound wheat. Of them, he reported 3000 bags as damaged and 7550 as weight loss when his immediate boss Deputy Director Food was abroad on Ex-Pakistan leave.

However, as per progress review meeting, the food department explicitly denied the claim of in charge PRS regarding the weight loss and damaged bags.

Moreover, the accused could not justify his claim about the damaged and missing bags of wheat during the interrogation carried out by NAB Balochistan hence a reference was filed against the accused for embezzlement of wheat bags causing huge loss to the national exchequer.