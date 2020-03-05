UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference In Mlns Of Rupee Embezzled Wheat Bags Filed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:16 PM

Reference in mlns of rupee embezzled wheat bags filed

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against Bashir Ahmed Abro, District Food Controller/ incharge PRC Sariab over embezzlement of wheat bags worth millions of rupee

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against Bashir Ahmed Abro, District Food Controller/ incharge PRC Sariab over embezzlement of wheat bags worth millions of rupee.

Probe into the wheat embezzlement revealed that Mr.Bashir Abro during his posting as DFC/Incharge PRS Sariab, Quetta Zone received over seven lakh bags of fresh sound wheat. Of them, he reported 3000 bags as damaged and 7550 as weight loss when his immediate boss Deputy Director Food was abroad on Ex-Pakistan leave.

However, as per progress review meeting, the food department explicitly denied the claim of in charge PRS regarding the weight loss and damaged bags.

Moreover, the accused could not justify his claim about the damaged and missing bags of wheat during the interrogation carried out by NAB Balochistan hence a reference was filed against the accused for embezzlement of wheat bags causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Progress Wheat Weight Million

Recent Stories

Emirates acclaims the women flying high in aviatio ..

7 minutes ago

‘I saw a strong Emirati social fabric, it’s al ..

49 minutes ago

Corona virus awareness seminar held at police trai ..

2 minutes ago

No case of corona reported in Skardu

2 minutes ago

As anti-CAA protests fume, Modi's India faces fury ..

3 minutes ago

Thai full-moon party cancelled due to coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.