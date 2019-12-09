References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB Chairman  

(@fidahassanain)

NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal also rejected notion of nexus between NAB and the PM, saying that “NAB has nexus with Pakistan and not with anyone else,”.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal said on Monday that references of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) are ready and the direction of the win is about to shift.

“Reference of BRT [Bus Rapid Transit] and Malam Jabba scandal are ready and the direction of wind is about to shift, you can see in next few weeks,” said Javed Iqbal.

“Corruption is deep rooted in the society either in beautiful or ugly shape and we can’t claim that we have eradicated the menace of corruption,” he further said. He expressed these words while addressing a ceremony organised in Islamabad on the International Anti-Corruption Day. The NAB chairman said the government had never interfered in the internal matters of the NAB.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that PM Khan and NAB nexus was the reason behind his total assets that were frozen in Lahore and other cities.

Javed Iqbal said that the accountability watchdog tightened its noose around plunderers of national wealth or they have made their getaway. He further said there was no concept of accountability in kingdoms or emperorships, and the country went through bizarre experiences because of “the lust for power.”

“Self-accountability will produce good result there’s also a section of the society that has many complaints with the NAB,” he said, adding that nobody carries pocket in his shroud. He went on to say that it was the responsibility of the parliament to perform legislation while observing the public’s aspirations.

“The disease of 72 years old needs time for healing,” he said, adding that the bureau had laid the first brick to eradicate corruption.

He also mentioned that the governments change but Pakistan’s existence would last forever.

“Corruption is a cancer and it needs surgery.

“NAB is now concentrating on taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion,” he said.

The NAB chairman also claimed that NAB recovered Rs382 billion, and after 2017, Rs153 billion were recovered.

He said 1,261 corruption references involving Rs943 billion were currently being heard in different accountability courts of the country. “But, there are only 25 courts to hear 1,261 references the constitution states to conclude [cases] within 30 days.”

The chairman asserted that the corruption was the cause of prejudice and unemployment in the country. “The properties which even British couldn’t buy have been bought by Pakistanis.” “Any [form of] alliance is out of the question our only alliance is with Pakistan.”

“The credit of dreaming of [establishing the welfare state of] Madinah goes to the government for fulfillment of some dreams just hard work is required,” he observed, adding that the government has to become a role model for the establishment of the state of Madinah.

He added that nobody could be superior to the other in the state of Madinah. “Make a coordinated policy for the state of Madinah, people are longing for the Islamic system.”

“Children had died in the laps of their mothers due to unavailability of vaccination […] despite millions [of rupees] in funds, no vaccination is available for prevention of bites from [rabid] dogs,” he pointed out.

He said he himself had been a bureaucrat and knew problems. “Worship is granted the reward of heaven whereas serving the people leads to God,". He also directed the officials of the anti-graft watch dong to meet deadlines of their investigation and cases.