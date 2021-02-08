References against ex-secretary, PIA appointments case adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC-I) on Monday adjourned hearing on references against former secretary Shahid Rafi and PIA's Irfani Elahi till next dates.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing without proceeding due to the strike of lawyers this day.

The reference against Shahid Rafi was adjourned till February 19, while the illegal appointment case in PIA against Irfan Elahi was adjourned till February 21.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on petition of alleged front man of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala against freezing of his shares.

The petitioner's counsel requested the court to club the case with main reference of Mandviwala after this the hearing was adjourned till February 18.