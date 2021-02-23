UrduPoint.com
References Against Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Without Proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The accountability courts on Tuesday adjourned hearing of corruption references against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal due to lawyers' strike.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the LNG (liquefied natural gas) reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court allowed Abbasi to leave after marking his attendance.

During the course of proceedings, the court allowed Advocate Chaudhry Safir Akhter to appear as representative of Miftah Ismail.

After this, the court adjourned the case till March 2.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal and other accused appeared before AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali in the Naroval Sport City reference. The court adjourned the case till March 10 due to the lawyers' strike.

