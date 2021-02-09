References against Khaqan Abbasi, Shaukat Aziz adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The hearings on various graft references in accountability courts Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned without proceedings due to the lawyers' strike.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azm Khan adjourned hearing on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 16, the reference against ex-prime minister Shaukat Aziz till February 22, while the graft case against former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal was adjourned till February 24.

Similarly, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing on graft reference against former chairman OGRA Toqeer Sadiq till February 25. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing on cases of former director general NAB Subha Sadiq and Mirza Shafiq till February 17.

It may be mentioned here that the lawyers held protests after the CDA's operation against illegal structures in district kachehri.