References against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 31, against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power references.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft references pertaining to Reshman, Gulf and Satiana power projects filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned hearing on the cases without further proceeding due to absence of defence lawyers.