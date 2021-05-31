UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

References Against Raja Ashraf Adjourned Till June 28

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:06 PM

References against Raja Ashraf adjourned till June 28

An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till June 28, on rental power projects' references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till June 28, on rental power projects' references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceedings due to the defence counsel's absence.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft references pertaining to Gulf and Reshman rental power projects.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf did not attend the proceedings due exemption from the hearing. However, his representative and NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court. After this, the hearing was adjourned till next date.

It may be mentioned here that the Accountability Court had already rejected the acquittal plea of Pervaiz Ashraf and others in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf May June From Court

Recent Stories

‘Shadi ker lay,’: Azhar Ali asks Babar Azam in ..

26 seconds ago

Sharjah&#039;s Real Estate Registration Department ..

11 minutes ago

Buy The Best Phone Within Your Budget of PKR 40,00 ..

12 minutes ago

OPPO becomes one of the first partners of pan-indu ..

15 minutes ago

PTI MNA reiterates government's resolve towards ex ..

5 minutes ago

Public parks to reopen on Tuesday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.