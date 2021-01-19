UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

References Against Two Former Prime Ministers Adjourned

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:16 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned references without further proceeding against former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shaukat Aziz pertaining to LNG agreement and misuse of powers, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned references without further proceeding against former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shaukat Aziz pertaining to LNG agreement and misuse of powers, respectively.

The hearings were adjourned due to the leave of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday.

The LNG reference was adjourned till January 26, while the hearing on reference against Shaukat Aziz was postponed till February 9.

More Stories From Pakistan

