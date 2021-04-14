References against Zardari adjourned till Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of graft references pertaining to Thatha Water Supply Scheme, Park Lane Company and mega money laundering against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of graft references pertaining to Thatha Water Supply Scheme, Park Lane Company and mega money laundering against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till Thursday.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the fake accounts references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Asif Ali Zardari and other co-accused. The court granted a one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari.

It, however, adjourned hearing without further proceedings as the co-accused couldn't be brought to the court due to closure of roads.