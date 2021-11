References against Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal adjourned

The accountability courts on Wednesday adjourned hearing on various references including against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-minister Ahsan Iqbal

The references were adjourned without further proceedings due to the strike by the Islamabad Bar Council.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply scheme reference against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari till November 23. Asif Zardari was also granted one-day exemption from hearing.

Similarly, accountability court adjourned reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal sports City project till November 30. Reference against ex-chairperson Farzana Raja was adjourned till December 6.