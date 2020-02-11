References against Zardari, Talpur adjourned till Mar 3

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing on fake accounts references till March 3, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing on fake accounts references till March 3, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The court also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide the copies of graft references to all nominated accused till next date.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on NAB references pertaining to mega money laundering and fake accounts case against Zardari and other accused. Faryal Talpur and other accused attended the proceedings.

At the outset of hearing, Zardari's lawyer Farouk H.

Naek moved a request to the judge seeking one-day exemption from hearing to his client which was accepted by the accountability court.

Judge asked the NAB prosecutor regarding development in production of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed to this the official informed the court that he had written to the NAB headquarter in this regard.

Zardari's lawyer pleaded before the court that his client had not been shared the copies of graft references against him. The court ordered NABto share the reference copies with all accused and adjourned hearing ofthe case till next date.