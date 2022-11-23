Reflectors being pasted on sugarcane trolleys

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :District administration has started pasting reflectors on sugarcane-loaded trolleys to save them from road accidents during night hours.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Shaikh went to 29 Mor near Amin Pur interchange and inspected the process of pasting reflectors on backside of the trolleys.

He checked the reflectors fixed on various trolleys and said that these would help the road users to realize the movement of sugarcane trolley which could help save the travelers from possible road mishaps.

He also directed the weighing bridge managers to avoid from facilitating those trolleys which failed to get reflectors and backlights, otherwise strict action would also be taken against them in addition to sealing premises of their weighing bridges.

He said that crushing season would start from November 25 and the sugar mill owners were directed to avoid from violating rules and regulations and ensure timely payment to the farmers, otherwise stern action would also be taken against them.