Open Menu

Reform Measures To Equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman Secretariat With Modern Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology

Under the directives of Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mumtaz Ali Shah, a series of reform measures have been introduced within the institution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Under the directives of Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mumtaz Ali Shah, a series of reform measures have been introduced within the institution.

As part of these initiatives, a weekly legal consultation meeting was held, where Insurance Ordinance 2000, as well as current regulations from the SECP and the State Bank concerning the insurance sector, were discussed in detail

According to the press release, the meeting was attended by officers from the Insurance Ombudsman Secretariat and regional offices. Challenges related to jurisdiction limitations and difficulties encountered in issuing and implementing orders were also reviewed.

Additionally, all employees are being trained in office management using computers and other modern techniques on a daily basis.

Emphasizing the need for modernizing office operations, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman stated that basic computer literacy is essential for all employees.

To facilitate this, in-house computer-literate staff members are providing training to other employees, with these classes now being conducted on a daily basis.

Recent Stories

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

3 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

2 minutes ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

7 minutes ago
 'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansio ..

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

7 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engin ..

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..

28 minutes ago
 FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Eng ..

FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

11 minutes ago
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite ..

Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cult ..

Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

2 minutes ago
 Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsm ..

Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..

4 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..

57 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamen ..

Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan