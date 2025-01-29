Reform Measures To Equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman Secretariat With Modern Technology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Under the directives of Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mumtaz Ali Shah, a series of reform measures have been introduced within the institution.
As part of these initiatives, a weekly legal consultation meeting was held, where Insurance Ordinance 2000, as well as current regulations from the SECP and the State Bank concerning the insurance sector, were discussed in detail
According to the press release, the meeting was attended by officers from the Insurance Ombudsman Secretariat and regional offices. Challenges related to jurisdiction limitations and difficulties encountered in issuing and implementing orders were also reviewed.
Additionally, all employees are being trained in office management using computers and other modern techniques on a daily basis.
Emphasizing the need for modernizing office operations, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman stated that basic computer literacy is essential for all employees.
To facilitate this, in-house computer-literate staff members are providing training to other employees, with these classes now being conducted on a daily basis.
