UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reform Roadmap Being Developed For Strengthening Governance

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:21 PM

Reform roadmap being developed for strengthening governance

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government is developing Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms strategy and roadmap that would strengthen governance and policy-driven planning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government is developing Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms strategy and roadmap that would strengthen governance and policy-driven planning.

It would also strengthen fiscal management, resource mobilization, fiscal decentralization and reforms roadmap for the entire KP including the newly merged districts.

In this connection, the Secretary Finance Atif Rehman chaired the deliberation session on draft PFM Reforms Roadmap Matrix. SNG-II PFM Advisor Waqas Paracha briefed the chair and participants about the progress on the roadmap development and proposed to hold stocktaking of all PFM related reforms which would help in one consolidated PFM strategy for the province which would then approved by the cabinet, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Secretary Finance instructed the Finance Department to form a PFM Reforms committee of line departments and nominate their focal persons for coordination.

Finance Department, Planning and Development (P&D), Local Government, KP Revenue Authority (KPRA), Excise and Taxation, KP board of Revenue, Energy, Irrigation, Mines, Health and education Departments are the key stakeholders of this reform agenda.

The Secretary Finance further directed the relevant officers to expedite work on the roadmap which would complement the bold reform agenda of the current Government. He appreciated the technical assistance of Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG-II) in taking lead on the roadmap.

Launched in 2019, The SNG-II supports the Governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as well as local governments in selected districts to improve the way they were governed and manage their resources for better service delivery.

The programme aimed to strengthen Pakistan's public financial management and planning systems, assist the Government in raising more revenue, allocate money to improve basic services for the poor and excluded and strengthen the local government system through policy reforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Punjab Progress Lead Money 2019 All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing den ..

12 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

14 seconds ago

Kremlin Sees No Grounds to Launch Probe on Navalny ..

16 seconds ago

China's agriculture product wholesale prices edge ..

17 seconds ago

Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat ..

20 seconds ago

Kremlin slams German medics' 'haste' on Navalny po ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.