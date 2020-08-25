Reform roadmap being developed for strengthening governance

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government is developing Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms strategy and roadmap that would strengthen governance and policy-driven planning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government is developing Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms strategy and roadmap that would strengthen governance and policy-driven planning.

It would also strengthen fiscal management, resource mobilization, fiscal decentralization and reforms roadmap for the entire KP including the newly merged districts.

In this connection, the Secretary Finance Atif Rehman chaired the deliberation session on draft PFM Reforms Roadmap Matrix. SNG-II PFM Advisor Waqas Paracha briefed the chair and participants about the progress on the roadmap development and proposed to hold stocktaking of all PFM related reforms which would help in one consolidated PFM strategy for the province which would then approved by the cabinet, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Secretary Finance instructed the Finance Department to form a PFM Reforms committee of line departments and nominate their focal persons for coordination.

Finance Department, Planning and Development (P&D), Local Government, KP Revenue Authority (KPRA), Excise and Taxation, KP board of Revenue, Energy, Irrigation, Mines, Health and education Departments are the key stakeholders of this reform agenda.

The Secretary Finance further directed the relevant officers to expedite work on the roadmap which would complement the bold reform agenda of the current Government. He appreciated the technical assistance of Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG-II) in taking lead on the roadmap.

Launched in 2019, The SNG-II supports the Governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as well as local governments in selected districts to improve the way they were governed and manage their resources for better service delivery.

The programme aimed to strengthen Pakistan's public financial management and planning systems, assist the Government in raising more revenue, allocate money to improve basic services for the poor and excluded and strengthen the local government system through policy reforms.